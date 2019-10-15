|
Kathleen A. Reese
Ankeny - Kathy Reese, 67, passed away after a lengthy illness on October 13, 2019. She was born in Des Moines on April 11, 1952, to Mike and Veronica Kasper.
Kathy worked in all facets of real estate and retired from Wells Fargo Mortgage Dept. in 2014. She enjoyed traveling to Florida, especially Key West.
Kathy is survived by her husband of 48 ½ years, Jeff; son, Aaron (Christina) Reese; grandchildren, Avery, Mattie, Natalie, Carter, and Aidan; sister-in-law, Kathryn Kasper; brothers-in-law, Gregory Reese, Mark (Jackie) Reese, and Todd (Lauren) Reese; as well as many nieces, nephews, other loving family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brothers, Michael, Kenneth, and Norman Kasper.
The family will greet friends from 1-2 p.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue in Des Moines with a memorial service starting at 2 p.m.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019