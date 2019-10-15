Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 289-2442
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Reese
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen A. Reese


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen A. Reese Obituary
Kathleen A. Reese

Ankeny - Kathy Reese, 67, passed away after a lengthy illness on October 13, 2019. She was born in Des Moines on April 11, 1952, to Mike and Veronica Kasper.

Kathy worked in all facets of real estate and retired from Wells Fargo Mortgage Dept. in 2014. She enjoyed traveling to Florida, especially Key West.

Kathy is survived by her husband of 48 ½ years, Jeff; son, Aaron (Christina) Reese; grandchildren, Avery, Mattie, Natalie, Carter, and Aidan; sister-in-law, Kathryn Kasper; brothers-in-law, Gregory Reese, Mark (Jackie) Reese, and Todd (Lauren) Reese; as well as many nieces, nephews, other loving family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brothers, Michael, Kenneth, and Norman Kasper.

The family will greet friends from 1-2 p.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue in Des Moines with a memorial service starting at 2 p.m.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now