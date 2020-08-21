Kathleen A. Shea



Mason City - Kathleen A. Shea, 66, of Mason City, passed away Monday August 17th after a courageous battle with cancer. Kathy was born and raised in Des Moines and attended Roosevelt High School and Marycrest College. She worked tirelessly as a nurse in a variety of capacities, most recently caring for residents at Mosaic in Forest City until just a few months ago. She relocated from Las Vegas to her beloved Clear Lake area in 2017. She was a lifelong Episcopalian. She is survived by son Brian Shea of Mason City; daughter Emily Shea of Las Vegas; granddaughters Haylee and Madison Shea of Las Vegas; sister Michelle Rabe of Waukee; and nieces and nephews Lauren, Quinn, Logan and Grayson Linkvis, all of Waukee. She was preceded in death by her parents Richard and Barbara Rabe and sister Mary. Kathy was one of the kindest, most selfless people you would ever meet. She always had a smile on her face, even in the most difficult of times. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all.









