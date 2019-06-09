Services
Hamilton's Altoona Funeral Home
105 Fourth Street SW
Altoona, IA 50009
(515) 967-4272
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hope Lutheran Church
3857 East 42nd Street
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Hope Lutheran Church
3857 East 42nd Street
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Estling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Ann "Kathy" Estling


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kathleen Ann "Kathy" Estling Obituary
Kathleen Ann "Kathy" Estling

Altoona - Kathleen Ann "Kathy" Estling, 66, went to her Savior on Wednesday June 5, 2019. Kathy died in a tragic car accident as she and husband Ken were returning to Iowa from a vacation in Alabama. The accident occurred near Scooba, Mississippi.

A Memorial Service for Kathy will be held at Hope Lutheran Church, 3857 East 42nd Street, Des Moines, IA, on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. There will be a luncheon at the church following services. Burial of Kathy's cremains will occur at Santiago Cemetery following the luncheon. A memorial visitation will be held at the church on East 42nd Street on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 p.m.

Kathy was born on February 5, 1953, in Des Moines, IA, the daughter of Gerald "Pat" and Elsie Ross. She grew up on a farm near Bondurant, and graduated from Bondurant-Farrar High School in 1971. Kathy was married to Ken Estling on June 4, 1978. Their 41-year marriage was blessed with two sons.

Kathy graduated from Grandview University in Des Moines with her BS in Nursing in 1989. She spent most of her life working as a Registered Nurse at Mercy Medical Center, and retired on January 24, 2019. She was well known for her care, compassion, and thoroughness of treating her patients. She always loved dedicating her life to the care of others, including her family. Her smile always seemed to brighten the room. Kathy had an innate ability to carry on an animated conversation. Kathy was very passionate about the care of her pets, including her show horses, cats, and dog.

Kathy is survived by her husband, Kenneth Estling of Altoona; her two sons: Chris (Dr. Jessica) Estling of Stow, Ohio; and Kyle Estling of Altoona; Her parents: Gerald "Pat" and Elsie Ross of Bondurant; Her five siblings: Joan (Dr. Nick) McKinney of Fairhope, AL; Cheryl (Dr. Zane) Craig of Millersburg, OH; Stephen (Jorene) Ross of Bondurant, IA; Melanie Follett, of Johnston, IA; David (Kristi Haughenbury) Ross of Bondurant, IA, and her 2 Grandchildren: Aveline and Wilson Estling.

Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be directed to: Hope Lutheran Church.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
Published in Des Moines Register from June 9 to June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now