Kathleen Ann "Kathy" Estling
Altoona - Kathleen Ann "Kathy" Estling, 66, went to her Savior on Wednesday June 5, 2019. Kathy died in a tragic car accident as she and husband Ken were returning to Iowa from a vacation in Alabama. The accident occurred near Scooba, Mississippi.
A Memorial Service for Kathy will be held at Hope Lutheran Church, 3857 East 42nd Street, Des Moines, IA, on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. There will be a luncheon at the church following services. Burial of Kathy's cremains will occur at Santiago Cemetery following the luncheon. A memorial visitation will be held at the church on East 42nd Street on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 p.m.
Kathy was born on February 5, 1953, in Des Moines, IA, the daughter of Gerald "Pat" and Elsie Ross. She grew up on a farm near Bondurant, and graduated from Bondurant-Farrar High School in 1971. Kathy was married to Ken Estling on June 4, 1978. Their 41-year marriage was blessed with two sons.
Kathy graduated from Grandview University in Des Moines with her BS in Nursing in 1989. She spent most of her life working as a Registered Nurse at Mercy Medical Center, and retired on January 24, 2019. She was well known for her care, compassion, and thoroughness of treating her patients. She always loved dedicating her life to the care of others, including her family. Her smile always seemed to brighten the room. Kathy had an innate ability to carry on an animated conversation. Kathy was very passionate about the care of her pets, including her show horses, cats, and dog.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Kenneth Estling of Altoona; her two sons: Chris (Dr. Jessica) Estling of Stow, Ohio; and Kyle Estling of Altoona; Her parents: Gerald "Pat" and Elsie Ross of Bondurant; Her five siblings: Joan (Dr. Nick) McKinney of Fairhope, AL; Cheryl (Dr. Zane) Craig of Millersburg, OH; Stephen (Jorene) Ross of Bondurant, IA; Melanie Follett, of Johnston, IA; David (Kristi Haughenbury) Ross of Bondurant, IA, and her 2 Grandchildren: Aveline and Wilson Estling.
Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be directed to: Hope Lutheran Church.
Published in Des Moines Register from June 9 to June 11, 2019