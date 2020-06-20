Kathleen Blair



Minburn - Graveside services for Kathleen Blair, of Minburn, IA will be 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Christ The King Cemetery in Dayton, IA. Visitation will be on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00 P.M. at Murdock Funeral Home in Perry. Kathy passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 at the age of 74.



Survivors include her husband, Paul Blair of Minburn, IA; two sons, James (Brenda) Blair of Swan, IA., Terry (Lisa) Blair of Stuart, IA; four grandchildren; two great grandchildren and one brother Alan McLaughlin of Bella Vista, CA. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; one son Brian Blair in 1990; a sister and half brother.









