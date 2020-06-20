Kathleen Blair
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen Blair

Minburn - Graveside services for Kathleen Blair, of Minburn, IA will be 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Christ The King Cemetery in Dayton, IA. Visitation will be on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00 P.M. at Murdock Funeral Home in Perry. Kathy passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 at the age of 74.

Survivors include her husband, Paul Blair of Minburn, IA; two sons, James (Brenda) Blair of Swan, IA., Terry (Lisa) Blair of Stuart, IA; four grandchildren; two great grandchildren and one brother Alan McLaughlin of Bella Vista, CA. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; one son Brian Blair in 1990; a sister and half brother.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 20 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Murdock Funeral Home
1420 Warford St.
Perry, IA 50220
(515) 465-2974
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved