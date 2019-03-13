|
Kathleen "Kathy" Diane Wennihan
Des Moines - Kathleen "Kathy" Diane Wennihan passed from this life February 15, 2019 at Bishop Drumm Retirement Center in Johnston, IA following a lengthy battle with cancer.
Kathy was born January 13, 1960 to Dennis and Ruth (Whitson) Wennihan in Fairfax, MO. After receiving her high school diploma from Oak Park Academy in Nevada, IA in 1978, Kathy attended Union College in Lincoln, NE.
Kathy resided in Des Moines with her two most recent rescue cats, Eli and Delilah. Kathy enjoyed a long career as a Patient Care Technician with Mercy Hospitals in Des Moines where she was fortunate to have met and bonded with many kind and supportive friends.
Kathy took great pride in her association with Above + Beyond Cancer, a charitable organization with the mission to elevate the lives of those touched by cancer, to create a healthier world, and through that association she transformed from relatively inactive into an accomplished athletic adventurer.
Never a runner, Kathy completed a marathon while suffering through cancer treatments. She ventured with Above + Beyond to Everest Base Camp and was part of the Above + Beyond Cancer Team for Dam to Dam and the Des Moines marathon. She also participated in many indoor cycling classes.
Kathy was a tireless volunteer and was chosen for the Above + Beyond Cancer Award in 2018. Kathy has become a pillar of the amazing impact Above + Beyond Cancer can have on cancer survivors.
She is survived by her siblings, Chuck (Becky) Wennihan of Newton, Deb (Jack) Jecklin of Davenport, Dennis "Blaine" Wennihan of Mediapolis, and Sheryl (Dennis) Schwartz of Colfax, nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, as well as many close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dennis and Ruth Wennihan.
A Celebration of Kathy's life will be held March 16, 2019 in the Mercy Hospital Auditorium from 2 to 4 pm. Per Kathy's wishes, donations may be made to Above + Beyond Cancer.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 13, 2019