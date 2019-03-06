|
|
Kathleen Gates
Des Moines - Kathy Gates of Des Moines, Iowa passed away Feb. 25, 2019, at Taylor House Hospice.
Kathleen Marie Gates was born March 8, 1961, in Tokyo, Japan. She was the daughter of Charles and Mary (Bruski) Gates.
Kathy grew up in Des Moines and graduated from Lincoln HS with the class of 1979, then attended and graduated from Iowa State University.
Her 40-year career included the wellness program at Principal, private massage then program manager for Polk County at the 4 Mile Senior Center. Kathy was very family oriented and her interests included teaching Chi-Gong, meditation, painting and art.
Kathy is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Michael.
Surviving family includes sister, Pattie (Patrick) Fraizer, partner, Tim Schofield and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and fur-baby Ariel.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday March 9, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until 2: p.m. at Brooks Funeral Care, 7975 University Blvd, Clive, Iowa. For condolences please visit:www.iowafuneralplanning.com .
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 6, 2019