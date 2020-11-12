Kathleen M. Schwartztrauber



Des Moines - Kathleen Maxine Schwartztrauber, 93, passed on November 10, 2020, at Taylor House Hospice, Des Moines, IA. Born in Morgan Valley, IA, daughter of Charles and Floretta Barnes. During her life, Kathleen worked at Iowa State Bank in Des Moines, Iowa. She also spent time cleaning houses. A fantastic artist, Kathleen's talent was loved by many. Every year she spent countless hours painting ornaments and art for her family and friends. Those who knew her work, know how beautiful it was. Her true joy of her life was spending time with those she loved. She spent 47 wonderful years with the love of her life, Kenneth Schwartztrauber, before his death in 1992. Together they raised two children. They loved camping, boating, fishing and riding mopeds with their friends. In her later years, Kathleen loved gardening, spending time with her grandchildren and dancing with her dear friend Art. A lucky lady, Kathleen enjoyed visiting the casino and playing cards with her friends at the senior citizen's center.



She is survived by daughter, Sandy (Gary) Pullen; son, Gary (Pam) Schwartztrauber; grandchildren, Chris Pullen (Matthew Haberman), Jason (Stephanie) Pullen, Karen (Chad) Doty, Alan (Sarah) Schwartztrauber; great-grandchildren, Kairi, A.J., Alex, Ethan, Caleb, Stella; sister, Bernice Nall; as well as several friends and family. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, great-grandson, Jacob Pullen, siblings, Armette Clary, Jack Barnes, Jane Barnes, Gene Barnes, infant brother William Barnes; and dear friend, Art Erickson. Funeral service will be 11AM Monday, November 16th at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Friends may come at 10AM. Burial at Oakwood Cemetery, Pleasant Hill, IA.









