Kathleen Rahm
Urbandale - Kathleen (Kathy) Rahm, 74, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, after a 5 year battle with cancer. Services will be held 11 am Saturday, July 6, 2019, at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Mc Divitt Cemetery.
Kathleen was born February 14, 1945, in Omaha, NE, to the late Lowell and Betty (Powell) Dahlgren. She lived in Texas, Oklahoma, Boxholm and Boone, Iowa, but spent most of her life in Urbandale. She and her husband of 53 years Craig Rahm were high school sweethearts. They built a life centered around family.
Kathy was an excellent cook and baker of pies, always bringing enough to share. She was a gardener of flowers and very involved in her church in which she made many life long friends. Kathy was a friend to everyone she met, but most of all cherished her family. She will be truly missed by all those that love her.
Kathleen is survived by her husband, Craig Rahm; sons, Andrew (Stephanie) Rahm of Grimes, IA, Jason Rahm of Urbandale, IA; daughters, Stacey (Brad) Pollard of Norwalk, IA, Jennifer (Jeff) Dunsbergen of Urbandale, IA; grandchildren, Zach Pollard, Devon Pollard, Claire Pollard, Jake (Sarah) Dunsbergen, Hailey (Clayton) Bormann, Matthew Rahm, Megan (Jared) Rahm,; great-grandchild, Layla Bormann; brothers, Bob (Sandy) Dahlgren of Cedar Rapids, IA, Rick (Laurie) Dahlgren of Austin, TX; sister, Carol Sharp of Denton, TX; furry friend, Sparky; two sister in laws, Judy (Larry) Enga of Elkhart, IA, Jane (Jeff) Tegeler of Saint Paul, MN; three brother in laws, Dennis (Eileen) Rahm of Minnetonka, MN, Chris (Diane) Rahm of Urbandale, IA, Ted (Julie) Rahm of Grimes, IA; special father in law, Roy Rahm; as well as many nieces, nephews, and her beloved friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Lowell Max Dahlgren; mother, Betty Faye Dahlgren; and sister, Kim Engstrom.
The family will receive friends from 5 - 7 pm Friday, July 5, 2019, at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Urbandale with a Vigil Service beginning at 7 pm. Contributions may be made to the Connection Café or Emmaus House. Thank you to Dr. Behrens, Tracy and Lisa for the amazing care and special "recipes". Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 3, 2019