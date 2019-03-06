Services
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Humility of Mary Center Magnificat Chapel
Davenport, IA
Rosary
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
4:00 PM
Humility of Mary Center Magnificat Chapel
Davenport, IA
Vigil
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Humility of Mary Center Magnificat Chapel
Davenport, IA
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Christ the King Chapel
St. Ambrose University
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ the King Chapel
St. Ambrose University
Sister Kathleen Tomlonovic, CHM Obituary
Sister Kathleen Tomlonovic, CHM

Davenport - Sister Kathleen Tomlonovic (Marie Celeste), 80, died on March 2, 2019 at ManorCare Utica Ridge, Davenport, Iowa. Visitation will be at Humility of Mary Center Magnificat Chapel, Davenport, IA on Friday, March 8, with Rosary at 4 p.m. and Vigil Service at 7 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial at Christ the King Chapel, St. Ambrose University, is on Saturday, March 9, 11:00 a.m., preceded by visitation, 9:30 - 10:45 a.m., and followed by burial in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. A meal at Cosgrove Hall will be served after the Mass and after the burial.

Kathleen Marie was born January 23, 1939, to Vincent and Margaret Markey Tomlonovic in Des Moines, IA. She graduated from Ottumwa Heights College, Ottumwa, Iowa and entered the Congregation of the Humility of Mary in Ottumwa on September 8, 1958, professing vows in July 1961.

S. Kathleen earned degrees in English, BA, Marycrest College, Davenport; Religion, MA, Fordham University, Bronx, NY; Asian Language/Literature, MA, University of Iowa, Iowa City and Asian Language/Literature, PhD, University of Washington, Seattle, WA.

Her ministries included elementary education, religious education at the Diocese of Davenport and the House of Studies, college instructor, professor of Chinese Language, and director of Asian Studies Center in schools and colleges in Iowa, Taiwan and Washington. She was active in the life, service and leadership of her CHM community, excelling in the gift of hospitality. In retirement, she was a scholar-in-residence at St. Ambrose University, Davenport.

S. Kathleen is survived by brothers Vincent (Pam Oster) and James (Mardell), sisters Sharon (Bill) Padgett, Grace (Duane) Brown, Susan (John) Heggen, Nancy (Steve) Thornton, Jodi Tomlonovic and Judy Herold, numerous nieces and nephews and her CHM religious community.

Sr. Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Patricia Daft and Elizabeth Cronin.

Memorials may be made to the Congregation of the Humility of Mary, 820 W Central Park Ave,

Davenport, IA.

Online remembrances and condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Sr. Kathleen's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 6, 2019
