|
|
Kathryn A. (Lenz) Reinholtz
formerly of Des Moines - Kathryn A. (Lenz) Reinholtz 70, formerly of Des Moines, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019 at her home in Rockwell City. Kathryn Ann Lenz was born March 2, 1949. She graduated from Manson High School, with the Class of 1968. Kathryn worked as a hairstylist and was a longtime resident of Des Moines.
She is survived by daughter Tracy McIntyre (granddaughters Makena and Kaylee) of Indianola; brother Robert (Peg) Lenz of Rockwell City; nephew Cole (Jess) Lenz; niece Riley (Canon) Bleam; longtime best friend Becky McNeil (Jamie and Aubrey Durand) of Des Moines; half-sister Susan Atkinson of Colorado; dear friends, Helen, Sharon, Connie and Willie and many other close friends and family. She was preceded in death by her parents Edward and Maxine Lenz of Manson.
Private Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Palmer & Swank Funeral Home, Rockwell City is serving the family.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 1, 2019