Services
Palmer & Swank Funeral Home
528 Main St
Rockwell City, IA 50579
712-297-7541
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn Reinholtz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn A. (Lenz) Reinholtz


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathryn A. (Lenz) Reinholtz Obituary
Kathryn A. (Lenz) Reinholtz

formerly of Des Moines - Kathryn A. (Lenz) Reinholtz 70, formerly of Des Moines, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019 at her home in Rockwell City. Kathryn Ann Lenz was born March 2, 1949. She graduated from Manson High School, with the Class of 1968. Kathryn worked as a hairstylist and was a longtime resident of Des Moines.

She is survived by daughter Tracy McIntyre (granddaughters Makena and Kaylee) of Indianola; brother Robert (Peg) Lenz of Rockwell City; nephew Cole (Jess) Lenz; niece Riley (Canon) Bleam; longtime best friend Becky McNeil (Jamie and Aubrey Durand) of Des Moines; half-sister Susan Atkinson of Colorado; dear friends, Helen, Sharon, Connie and Willie and many other close friends and family. She was preceded in death by her parents Edward and Maxine Lenz of Manson.

Private Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Palmer & Swank Funeral Home, Rockwell City is serving the family.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathryn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now