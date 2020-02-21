|
|
Kathryn Ann (James) Llewellyn
Waukee - Kathryn Ann James was born March 3, 1928 to Jennie Ruth (Grant) and Henry George James in Des Moines, Iowa. The James family, including older sister Alice, made their home in Waukee where father Henry was employed in the coal mining business.
Kathryn lived her entire life in and around Waukee where she graduated high school from the Waukee Consolidated Schools. After graduation, she worked briefly at an office job in Des Moines and then at the Waukee Farmers Coop. In 1947 she married her best friend Vivian's brother, John Walter Llewellyn. Together, for the next 53 years, Kathryn and John cultivated the family farm west of town, first as a dairy and then as a grain farm. It was on this farm that they raised and nurtured four children: Sandy (Dave) Reinders, Sue (Ric) MacRae, Jean (Frank) Hoifeldt, and Jim (Marian) Llewellyn. It is likely those four were the cause of her beautiful, prematurely pure white hair but there is a remote possibility those Holstein bulls in the neighborhood may have been complicit. As the kids got out from under Kathryn's
skirt tails, and as the business of farming became more mechanized, she took a mail clerk position at the Waukee Post Office where she retired some twenty years later. All this time, she and John were devoted followers of a dizzying number of their kids' activities.
Kathryn was an active member of the Waukee Booster Club, served several years on the Waukee Schools Foundation Board, and served as a Dallas County Poll worker for many elections.
As a lifelong member of the Waukee Christian Church, Kathryn participated in numerous fundraisers and bazaars, making and serving many batches of creamed chicken on biscuits and chopping vegetables for gallons of coleslaw. She and John partnered in growing, freezing, and supplying sweet corn to the annual Father and Son Banquet hosted by the church for many, many years.
Kathryn was loyal to many life-long friends. She gathered monthly with the "Girls" Club. For more than 50 years, she and John met monthly with two different groups of high school friends, classmates, and neighbors to play cards, eat, and escape the kids.
Her interests were many; she loved to garden, cook, and express her creativity through artwork and craft projects. She enjoyed travelling. And she loved antiquing.
Most of all, Kathryn was devoted to her family and loved having them gather for holidays, birthdays, and celebrations. There was never a lack of food nor love when she entertained the crew, and though she had nine grandkids, she feared she would never have any great grandkids, only great grand dogs.
On February 20, 2020, Kathryn Llewellyn, just days shy of her 92nd birthday, left this world to be with those who passed before her: her mom Jennie, dad Henry, sister Alice, life-long best friends Vivian and Jean and many other family and friends. It's for certain that her husband John was waiting with open arms and they are now happily dancing across the stars.
She will be missed not only by her kids but also her grandchildren: Michelle and Stephanie Reinders, Jennifer Hoifeldt, Kristin (James) Kurt, Carrie (Manish) Shah, Keith (Stacie) MacRae, Mikaelyn (Kevin) Guerrino, Colten (Lauren) Llewellyn, Dellan (Gabrielle) Llewellyn, and several nieces and nephews. And oh yes, 12 great grandchildren along with all those great grand dogs.
Funeral Services will be held at 1p.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Waukee Christian Church. The family will receive friends from 5 - 7 p.m. Friday, February 28, at Iles-Brandt Chapel in Dallas Center. Memorial contributions may be made to the Waukee Christian Church, the Waukee Family YMCA, or the Waukee Community Schools Foundation (for Senior Scholarships).
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020