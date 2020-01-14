Services
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
(515) 225-7225
Kathryn Callahan Obituary
Kathryn Callahan

Clive - Kathryn Ann Callahan, 82, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Mercy One Medical Center in West Des Moines. A celebration of life will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at St. Mark Lutheran Church in West Des Moines with burial at Resthaven Cemetery.

Kathryn was born March 17, 1937 in Clarinda, IA to Stanley and Selma Forst. She graduated from the University of Iowa's College of Education in 1959.

Kathryn is survived by her five children, Dr. Richard (Stacey) Callahan, Kathleen Callahan (Robert Hunchberger), David (Anne) May, Denise (Larry) Gioffredi, and Brian (Michelle) Callahan; eleven grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Mark Lutheran Church or the P.E.O. Foundation.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
