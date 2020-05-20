|
Kathryn Cortese
Urbandale - Kathryn Mary Marasco (Kathy) Cortese of Urbandale, Iowa, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020, at the age of 94. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the family will hold a Funeral Mass at a later date.
Kathy was born in Des Moines on October 21, 1925, to Joseph and Margaret (Scalise) Marasco. She was a proud graduate of St. Anthony Catholic Grade School and St. Joseph Academy High School in Des Moines, as well as a graduate of St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing in Ottumwa. In January 1951 she married the love of her life, Dr. Joseph A. Cortese, DDS, and together they raised three children.
Kathy worked as an RN for several years prior to being married, and she then decided to become a homemaker so she could devote her life to her children while they were growing up. After her kids were older, she sold residential real estate from the early 1970s until she retired in 1990. She was also very active in the Iowa Dental Auxiliary from the mid-1950s through the mid-1970s.
Kathy is survived by her children, Lawrence Cortese, Joseph Cortese II (Diane), and John Cortese (Kathy); her brother, Michael Marasco Sr; six grandchildren: Aimee Beall, Joseph Cortese III, Emily Cortese, James Cortese, Kathryn Bisanti, and JonCarlo Cortese; as well as 16 great-grandchildren and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Joe Cortese; her parents, Joseph and Margaret Marasco; her sisters and brothers-in-law, Francine (Everett) Oatts, Marge (Lee) Shipley, her sister-in-law, Gloria (Jim) Boyt and her sister-in-law, Kaye (Mike) Marasco.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be directed to St. Anthony School or St. Theresa Catholic Church.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 20 to May 24, 2020