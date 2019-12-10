|
|
Kathryn (Kay) Edwards Lozier
Orlando, FL - Kathryn (Kay) Edwards Lozier of Orlando, FL, formerly of Fort Dodge, IA passed away November 25, 2019 in Tampa, FL after a lengthy illness and hospitalization.
Kay, the daughter of Arthur and Beverly Edwards, was born July 30, 1944 in Fort Dodge, minutes after the arrival of her twin sister, Karen.
She attended Fort Dodge schools, graduating in 1962. After attending AIB in Des Moines, she was employed by Equitable of Iowa for many years. On July 31st, 1970 she married Robert Lozier in Fort Dodge. After Bob's death in 1988, she moved to Orlando, where she was employed by the Bruce Woodruff Insurance Agency.
In retirement, she enjoyed traveling, shopping, exploring new restaurants and visiting with friends. She also participated in several card groups.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents, husband Robert, sisters Karen Swanson and Judy List. She is survived by her sister, Joan Mize, of Belmond, Iowa and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Cremation has taken place and inurnment will be at North Lawn Cemetery in Fort Dodge. Please visit www.gundersonfuneralhome.com for a complete obituary or to leave an online condolence.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019