Kathryn (Kathy) Elaine Ballard
Des Moines - Kathryn (Kathy) Elaine Ballard, age 72, of Des Moines, Iowa passed away peacefully on Monday, February 11th, 2019.
Kathy was born on December 11th, 1946 in Jacksonville Illinois to Harold and Dorothy Thrasher.
She is survived by her three children: Cheryl Ballard, Lisa Hyde (Shawn) and Ronald Ballard (Julie), Her two granddaughters: Amber Kilburn (Christian) and Shawna Hyde, and her four great grandchildren: Dylan, Christian and Skylor Kilburn and Maddison Hardie.
Kathy was proceeded in death by her parent Harold and Dorothy Thrasher and her brother Gary Thrasher.
The family will be holding a private memorial in celebration of her life.
Any condolences or donations can be sent to 29 east McKinley Apt. 12. Des Moines, IA 50315
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 17, 2019