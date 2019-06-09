Services
Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA 50023
515-964-0592
Memorial service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
6:00 PM
NorthPoint Church
Johnston, IA
Johnston - Kathryn Elizabeth Brooks, 70, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Mercy Hospice in Johnston, after a 20-month battle with stage 4 lung cancer.

A Memorial Service and reception will be held at 6:00 pm on Monday, June 17, at NorthPoint Church in Johnston, following a private family burial. Memorials may be made to Mercy Hospice or NorthPoint Church.

Kathy was born in Phillipsburg, Kansas on May 3, 1949 to Glen and Naomi Gierhart, and moved to Hastings, where she grew up. After high school, Kathy attended Faith Baptist Bible College in Ankeny, Iowa. Kathy dedicated 25 years to Principal Financial Group and served countless hours at Ankeny Baptist and NorthPoint Church.

Kathy married Edward Brooks on July 5, 1969. They celebrated 40 years of marriage before Ed passed away on April 17, 2010. Kathy loved Jesus and passed along a deep abiding faith in God to her children and grandchildren, always encouraging them to live one day at a time.

Kathy is survived by her daughters Becky (James) Janni and Christy (Michael) Sainburg; eight grandchildren, mother Naomi Gierhart; and sisters Glenda Sue Helmick and Deborah (Lorrin) Barth. She was preceded in death by her husband Edward Brooks and her father Glen Gierhart.

Online at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com
Published in Des Moines Register on June 9, 2019
