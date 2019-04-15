|
|
Kathryn Gifford
Des Moines - Kathryn LaRue Gifford, 87, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Mercy One Hospice in Johnston. Services will be held 11 am Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Westover Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Buckingham Cemetery in Traer, IA, at 2 pm.
Kathryn was born November 10, 1931, in Traer, IA, to Norman and Bertie (Huston) Draper. She married Elmer Nordeen August 28, 1950. After his passing, she married Donald Gifford on July 23, 1983.
Kathryn worked as a nurse's aide, but was a homemaker and raised her children for many of her years. She was an active member of the North side Senior Center. She loved to play Wii bowling and won many trophies and medals. Kathryn also enjoyed playing card games and loved to spend time with all of her friends and family. When Kathyrn turned around 80 years old, she decided to take piano lessons and could be found playing recitals with all the much younger students.
Kathryn is survived by her children, Duane (Linda) Nordeen of Poplar Bluff, MO, Marilyn (Craig) Newton of Winterset, IA, Larry (Jan) Nordeen of Urbandale, IA; grandchildren, Ryan (Crystal) Nordeen of Urbandale, IA, Jacob Nordeen of Urbandale, IA, Joshua Newton of West Des Moines, IA, Jeremiah (Tara) Newton of Altoona, IA, Jayson Goforth of Otho, IA, Elena Newton of Des Moines, IA, Michele (Scott) Nordeen of Newport News, VA, Duane (Gina) Nordeen Jr. of Logan, UT, Nicole Nordeen of Cape Girardeau, MO; great-grandchildren, Erik, Alexis, Adam, Conor, Morrigan, Genevieve, Leathan, Layton, Lydian, Preslie, Mollie; as well as many nieces, nephews, and loving friends. She was preceded in death by her husbands Elmer and Donald; daughter, Beverly Ann Nordeen; 9 siblings; and her parents.
The family will receive friends from 10 - 11 am Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Westover Funeral Home in Des Moines. Contributions may be made to the North Side Senior Center. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 15, 2019