Kathryn Kay Marasco
Des Moines - Kathryn Kay Schermerhorn Marasco passed away September 24, 2019 at Prairie Hills Assisted Living at the age of 76.
Kathryn was born March 29, 1943 in Newton, Iowa to Edgar and Lucille Schermerhorn. She graduated from Newton High School in 1961 and later from AIB in Des Moines.
She is survived by her husband, Michael A. Marasco, Sr.; son, Joseph Marasco; daughter, Michelle (Lance) Wetsel; stepchildren, Joann (Mike) Hunter, Michael A. (Debbie) Marasco, Jr., James (Wendy) Marasco and Christopher (Stephanie) Marasco; brother, Craig (Lucille) Schermerhorn; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.
The family will greet friends Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 4 pm to 7 pm with a Prayer Service at 6:30 pm. Kathryn will be laid to rest at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Suncrest Hospice in loving memory of Kathryn.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 29, 2019