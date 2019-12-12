|
Kathryn Ostrom
Brooklyn - Kathryn Elizabeth "Kay" Ostrom, age 96, of Brooklyn, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Brooklyn Community Estate. Memorial Services: 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Kloster Funeral Home, Brooklyn with Rev. Clyde Leimberer officiating. Private family burial will be at the Hartwick Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 -7 P.M., Monday December 16, 2019 at Kloster Funeral Home, Brooklyn. Memorials may be contributed to Camp Courageous and the Mayo Clinic for cancer research. Kloster Funeral Home, Brooklyn, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Kay is survived by her children; Gary Ostrom of Des Moines, Linda Griffith of Des Moines, Diana Vanden Brink of Waukee, Susan Hollenbeck of Holiday, FL., and Jill (Paul) Timm of Victor; 13 grandchildren, Lisa (Joe) Wilson, Jenifer Ostrom, Dave Ostrom, Matt (Megan) Ostrom, Ryan Vanden Brink, Sarah Vanden Brink, Michelle (Josh) Wetmore, Stacy (Chris) Wood, Aaron (Brynn) Timm, Ashley Timm, Nat Hollenbeck, Josh (Ali) Hollenbeck and Adam (Shannon) Hollenbeck; 14 great grandchildren; a sister Shirley Blomme of Hartwick and a special friend since 1998, Don Brannian of Brooklyn.
She was preceded in death by her husband Bruce Ostrom, a son Steven Ostrom, an infant daughter Dona Ostrom, three brothers, Edward, Wally and Dee Roth; three sisters, Elmira Bevins, Vivian Himschoot, and Maxine Roberts.
