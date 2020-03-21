Services
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
(515) 285-3911
Service
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
Burial
Following Services
Oak Grove Cemetery
Kathryn "Kathie" Watts

Kathryn "Kathie" Watts Obituary
Kathryn "Kathie" Watts

Des Moines - Kathryn "Kathie" Watts, 87, passed away March 20, 2020 at her home.

Kathie was born February 8, 1933 to Fred and Kathryn Oliphant in Des Moines. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1950 and Drake University College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences in 1955. Kathie was a pharmacist at Park Avenue Drug Store as well as various other places. She married Robert "Bob" Watts on January 11, 1953 in Des Moines at First Lutheran Church, now known as Capitol Hill Lutheran Church. Kathie was a member of the Des Moines Area Council for International Understanding. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, gardening, traveling and camping.

Kathie is survived by her daughter, Chris (Jack) Steingrabe; son, Brian Watts; grandchildren, Katie Steingrabe and John Steingrabe; and her brother, Fred (Brents) Oliphant.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Carolyn Ritchie and her husband, Robert "Bob" Watts.

Due to limitations on gatherings, a private family service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 27, 2020 at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home followed by burial at Oak Grove Cemetery. A picnic celebrating Kathie's life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Iowa Public Television or the Animal Rescue League.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 21 to Mar. 24, 2020
