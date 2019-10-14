|
|
Kathryn Wilson-Schaudt
Mashalltown - Kathryn Joan Twit Wilson Schaudt, 86, passed away October 13, 2019. Visitation will be at 10:00 am Saturday, October 19, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church (101 S Center St., Marshalltown, Iowa). Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am at the church.
Kathryn was born on a farm near Cambridge, Iowa on February 24, 1933, to Ed and Elsie Twit. The family later moved to Slater, Iowa at the age of 4. During high school Kathryn played guard on her 6-on-6 basketball team and during her senior year they team were State Champions. She was also active in band, singing in sextets and trios, and lead roles in school plays.
She married Leo Wayne Wilson on July 14, 1951 and had a wonderful life together for nearly 57 years. After his Army life they settled in Ankeny and lived there for more than 30 years. To this union 4 children were born Diana, David, Lynn, and Lisa. She belonged to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church and served on many different committees throughout the years. Kathryn loved bowling, stamp collecting, photography, traveling to 49 states and many countries in Europe, cooking, and sports especially basketball and soccer. She loved working in the garden and always had lots of flowers.
On May 15, 2010 she married Gerald Schaudt, her high school sweetheart and moved to Marshalltown.
Kathryn is survived by her husband Gerald Schaudt; children Diana Rosenberg, Lynn (Jim) Fritz, Lisa Wilson (Todd Morgan). Grandchildren; Barry (Jenna) Rosenberg, Tricia (Chris) Paliswiat, Evan Fritz, Aaron Fritz, Amy Knoll. Great-Grandchildren, Sam and Jake Knoll, Davis and Bauer Rosenberg.
Preceded in death by first husband, Leo, 3 brothers, a sister, and son, David.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to the Slater Area Historical Association or First Presbyterian Church in Marshalltown.
Online at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019