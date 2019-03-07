Services
Iles Funeral Home - Dunn's Chapel
2121 Grand Ave
Des Moines, IA 50312
(515) 244-2121
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Iles Funeral Homes - Dunn's Chapel
2121 Grand Ave
Des Moines, IA
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
6:00 PM
Iles Funeral Homes - Dunn's Chapel
2121 Grand Ave
Des Moines, IA
Kathy Davis Obituary
Kathy Davis

Des Moines - Kathryn "Kathy" Jo Davis, a beautiful mom, grandma, great grandma and friend to all, went to join her husband, surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Funeral services will be 6 p.m. Friday, March 8 with visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. prior to the service, all at Iles Funeral Homes - Dunn's Chapel. Cremation will follow the service.

Kathy is survived by her three daughters, Sherry (Les) Secor, Clorina Davis and Jackie (Bryan) Consolver; six grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; and five brothers and sisters.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 7, 2019
