1/1
Kathy Hastie
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathy Hastie

De Soto - Funeral services for Kathy Hastie, age 70 of De Soto, will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry. Visitation will be on Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry. A private burial will take place in the Harper Cemetery at Redfield, IA. Everyone is encouraged to wear face coverings and practice social distancing while attending visitation and services. Memorials will be given to her family for later designation and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be sent at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.

Kathy Daun Hastie was born on June 30, 1950 to Leonard and Leona Summy at Dexter Iowa. Kathy passed away on October 18, 2020 of lung cancer. Kathy grew up in Redfield and graduated in 1968 from Dexfield High School. She never moved far from her hometown, only living in Earlham and DeSoto after leaving Redfield.

In December of 1973 Kathy married Bill Hastie of Earlham. They moved to DeSoto and raised four daughters: Stephenie, Stacey, Becky and Lesa. Kathy worked at several jobs over the years with the last one at Old Republic Surety. She retired from there in December of 2012. She loved camping with her friends and family which after all the years together they are one and the same.

Her favorite thing to do is laugh, whether it be at her expense or not. Kathy has asked that we tell Ron and Vickie she will have the Jones figured out by the time you get here, Bev thanks for sharing your family with us and Nick, I took my purse with me!

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Mike and sister Melody.

She is survived by her husband Bill Hastie of DeSoto, children, Stephenie {Jon} Shook, Stacey {Richard} Stubbs, Becky {Sean} Boston and Lesa {Ryan} Smith. She has 11 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren She is also survived by her brother Kelly {Kathleen} Summy, brothers in law Dennis {Julianne} Hastie, Mike {Michelle}Hastie and several nieces and nephews, aunts, and uncle, and many cousins that she loved very much.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carris Family Funeral Home, Inc.
1721 Park St
Perry, IA 50220
515-465-8100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carris Family Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved