Kathy Hastie
De Soto - Funeral services for Kathy Hastie, age 70 of De Soto, will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry. Visitation will be on Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry. A private burial will take place in the Harper Cemetery at Redfield, IA. Everyone is encouraged to wear face coverings and practice social distancing while attending visitation and services. Memorials will be given to her family for later designation and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be sent at www.carrisfuneralhome.com
Kathy Daun Hastie was born on June 30, 1950 to Leonard and Leona Summy at Dexter Iowa. Kathy passed away on October 18, 2020 of lung cancer. Kathy grew up in Redfield and graduated in 1968 from Dexfield High School. She never moved far from her hometown, only living in Earlham and DeSoto after leaving Redfield.
In December of 1973 Kathy married Bill Hastie of Earlham. They moved to DeSoto and raised four daughters: Stephenie, Stacey, Becky and Lesa. Kathy worked at several jobs over the years with the last one at Old Republic Surety. She retired from there in December of 2012. She loved camping with her friends and family which after all the years together they are one and the same.
Her favorite thing to do is laugh, whether it be at her expense or not. Kathy has asked that we tell Ron and Vickie she will have the Jones figured out by the time you get here, Bev thanks for sharing your family with us and Nick, I took my purse with me!
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Mike and sister Melody.
She is survived by her husband Bill Hastie of DeSoto, children, Stephenie {Jon} Shook, Stacey {Richard} Stubbs, Becky {Sean} Boston and Lesa {Ryan} Smith. She has 11 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren She is also survived by her brother Kelly {Kathleen} Summy, brothers in law Dennis {Julianne} Hastie, Mike {Michelle}Hastie and several nieces and nephews, aunts, and uncle, and many cousins that she loved very much.