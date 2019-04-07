|
Kathy (Daly) Vandermeulen
Urbandale - Kathy (Daly) Vandermeulen, longtime resident of Urbandale, Iowa, died unexpectedly at her home on Monday, April 1, 2019. She was 69 years old.
Kathy was born on September 6, 1949, to James "Honey" and Ila Daly and grew up mostly in Urbandale. After graduating from St. Joseph Academy in 1967, she attended Grandview University in Des Moines, Iowa. She went on to work in the Banking Industry, in a variety of positions at various locations, for her entire vocational career, ultimately reaching Vice President level. She retired from First American Bank in 2010.
Kathy was a compassionate animal lover and was especially fond of cats. Over the years, she had many black and/or black and white feline fur-babies, and she was a collector of all things cat-related. She also appreciated the simple pleasures in life: watching TV shows and movies, reading books, listening to music, etc. She enjoyed making jewelry and creating crafts as special gifts for her friends and family. Some of Kathy's most treasured time was spent with her sister, Diane; whether they were shopping, going out to eat, or just relaxing at home, they shared a special bond until the very end.
In addition to Diane, Kathy is survived by her other sister, Lynn Lathrum (Armand Gazzo); her brother, Larry Daly; her son, Shawn Aquino and his wife, Jean Debban; grandchildren Seth and Taylor Aquino; beloved niece, Patty DeFrancisco; special nephew, Mike DeFrancisco (Kara May); and numerous other nieces and nephews, as well as several grand-nieces and grand-nephews. She also leaves behind her loyal feline fur-baby, Fritzi, who was by her side when she died.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Sharon King; and brother, Alan Daly.
A memorial service will be held at 6pm on Monday, April 8th, at Iles-Westover Chapel. Visitation for family and friends will begin at 5pm. Private interment will be at Glendale Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Furry Friends Refuge (1211 Grand Ave WDM 50265) or the Animal Rescue League of Iowa (5452 NE 22nd St Des Moines 50313). Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Kathy will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 7, 2019