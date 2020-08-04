Kay Hayden
St. Charles - Kay Hayden 78, went to be with her Lord after a courageous 15 year battle with cancer, August 3, 2020 at Taylor House Hospice in Des Moines surrounded by family and friends. She was born at home to Sam Martin Jr. and Susie K. Martin on June 11, 1942.
Kay was a graduate of St. Charles High School, and earned her Registered Nurse Degree from Iowa Methodist School of Nursing in Des Moines, Iowa. She had worked as an R.N. at Clarke County Hospital and was the School Nurse for Interstate 35 Community School, retiring after 30 years of service. She was the only member of the I-35 staff who worked with all students from preschool through high school. Kay also worked with husband Carroll with press box announcing duties for varsity I-35 football games.
Kay's priorities in life were God, family, and friends. Kay married Carroll Hayden, her husband of 56 years, in 1963. To this union a son Clay and a daughter Carla were born. Kay was a loving wife and devoted to her children and grandchildren.
Kay loved camping at the Iowa State Fair and camping with family. She was an energetic fan of high school and college sports, an enthusiastic supporter of the arts, a meticulous house keeper, and enjoyed taking care of her flowers.
Kay was a member of St. Charles Parish and involved with various organizations such as the Women's Circle. She was proceeded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband Carroll, son Clay (Becky) Hayden of Olean, MO, daughter Carla (Don) May of Osceola, IA and grandchildren Leslie Jill, Jack Hayden, Maddy and Lauren Mickle, Delaney (Connor) Mahan, David (Gavin) May, and Dustin May; brothers, Sam Martin III (Jane) of Indianola, IA, Herschel Martin (Donna) of Truro, IA, Gary Martin (Debbie) of Washington, IL and sister, Jane Busby (Tim) of New Virginia, IA.
Visitation will open after 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 5 at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola, Iowa with the family greeting friends from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Services will be Thursday August 6, 10:30 a.m. at St. Charles Parish in St. Charles, Iowa with burial at the St. Charles Cemetery. In Lieu of Flowers, Memorials may be given in Kay's memory to the St. Charles Parish, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, The Oley Foundation or American Cancer Society
.
Kay's family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to Dr.'s Tom Buroker, Jawa, all the nursing staff and everyone on Powell 3.
The family and funeral home asks that anyone in attendance at the visitation or funeral service please follow social distancing guidelines. The use of face coverings will be required. Due to the limited space at the church for the funeral service a live stream will be available at www.kalefuneralhome.com
on Kay's tribute wall beginning at 10:30 a.m., Thursday.
