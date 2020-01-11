|
Kay Heimes
Boone - Kay Frances Heimes died at age 77 on January 7, 2020 at Eastern Star Masonic Home in Boone.
A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel of the Eastern Star Masonic Home (715 West Mamie Eisenhower Ave.) in Boone.
Kay was born to Thomas and Ruth Menough in Des Moines, Iowa on October 12, 1942. Being an only child, she learned to make lasting friendships and treasure family ties.
She attended Holy Trinity grade school and St Joseph's Academy in Des Moines, Iowa. Kay married Jerry Leonard, and they settled in Granger, raising three children who then gave her eight grandchildren: Scott (deceased 1996, Toylor McKie), Cathy Hayworth of Bondurant, (Ryan and Eric Fields, Jenna and Jacob Hayworth) and Patty Nolan of Hiawatha, (Samantha Newport, Maureen and Jack Nolan). She was a working Mom who kept the household working too. She held jobs at the VA in Des Moines, Brenton Bank in Granger and the Iowa Army National Guard in Johnston. How she had time to shop, make the meals, sit in the bleachers and help at church amazes us to this day. This drive and perseverance was an early lesson in what it would take to later take on health issues.
In another chapter of her life, Kay married Ken Heimes and they lived in Luther then Boone. He survives her in death. Expanding her family with his four daughters, Mary, Katherine, Aileen and Rita; four sons-in-law;, 14 grandchildren and four great grand grandchildren. Kay left a mark on their lives, as well as they on hers, as she enjoyed being a second Mom to them. Her love of travel and new friendships blossomed in retirement. She volunteered at Sacred Heart Church and Hospice of Central Iowa. Kay really shined when hosting friends, church groups and her family. "Camp Heimes" being a favorite summer week of the year.
Kay's big dreams and wide angle view of the world were made smaller by Parkinson's disease. But her kind heart and gentle way were never diminished.
Memorial contributions will be gifted to the Parkinson's Foundation.
Fellowship and lunch will follow the service.
