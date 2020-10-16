Kay K. Strauss
West Des Moines - Kay K. Strauss, 77, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines. A visitation will be held on Monday, October 19th at Merle Hay Funeral Home Chapel, 4400 Merle Hay Rd, Des Moines from 4:00 to 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 20th at Merle Hay Funeral Home Chapel starting at 10:30 am. The funeral service will be streamed online. You can find the link on Kay's obituary page at www.MerleHayFuneralHome.com
. She will be laid to rest at Resthaven Cemetery in West Des Moines. Social distancing will be observed and masks will be required.
Kay is survived by her husband Roger of West Des Moines, daughter Shelley (Mike) Gurwell of Lenexa, KS, son Chad (Alissa) Strauss of Johnston, five grandchildren, Kaylen & Trey Gurwell, Samantha, Henry & Charlie Strauss, and one brother, Ken (Carol) White of Weeki Wachee, FL. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to West Des Moines United Methodist Church at 720 Grand Avenue, West Des Moines, IA 50265.