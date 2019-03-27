|
|
Kay Pyle
Norwalk - Services for Kay Pyle, 82, who passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019 in Norwalk, will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola with burial following in the Hammondsburg Cemetery, rural Milo, IA.
She is survived by her children, Kathy (Craig LaLone) Cramer and Mike (Pauline) Cramer; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and one sister.
Visitation will be held from Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Marion's name to Alzheimer's Research. To view a complete obituary or sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 27, 2019