Kayla Allison



Altoona, Iowa - Kayla Allison, 33, of Altoona and formerly of Eddyville unexpectedly passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at her home in Altoona.



Kayla Rene Allison, daughter of Dale Dewayne Allison and Brenda Jean Liles, was born December 13, 1986, in Ottumwa, Iowa. Kayla was raised in Eddyville, where she was a 2005 graduate of the Eddyville-Blakesburg High School. She furthered her education at U.N.I., with a double major in biology and bio-chemistry. After earning her degree in 2009, she continued her studies at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, receiving advanced instruction and training in specialized laboratory procedures. She was then employed by the Mayo Clinic for three years, before moving to Altoona in 2011 and accepting a position in the lab at Mercy Hospital. She was most recently employed at UnityPoint Health, where she served in several capacities in the lab.



Kayla's passion was traveling and adventure; when she wasn't traveling, she was researching her next trip. She most recently explored Ireland, Scotland, and Mexico. On her excursions across the U.S., she traveled to Florida and Colorado and tackled extreme challenges, including white-water rafting and zip-lining.



Her family includes her Yorkie fur-baby, Poppy; her mom, Brenda and step-father, Bill Liles of Eddyville; a sister, Andrea Allison of Pella; her maternal grandmother, Phyllis Kelsey of Eddyville; her paternal grandparents, Dewayne and Carol Allison of Lovilia; her step-great-grandmother, Evelyn Marter of Oelwein; four step-sisters: Heather (Tim) Clemens of What Cheer, Heidi (Jeff) Powers of Delta, Hillary (Frank) Elko of Eddyville, and Billie (Blaine) Stout of Lovilia; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.



In addition to her father, Dale Allison, she was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Lloyd Kelsey.



Funeral services for Kayla will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Langkamp Funeral Chapel in Oskaloosa with Rev. Jon Nelson of the Central Reformed Church officiating. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m., Thursday; the family will greet visitors from 5-7 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa. According to the rules put in place by the Iowa Department of Public Health, proper social distancing and reasonable personal protective equipment are advised for attending this public event. The service will be available to view on the Langkamp Funeral Chapel's YouTube channel Saturday afternoon for those unable to attend the ceremony.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store