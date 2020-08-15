Kaylee Madalene Estrada
Des Moines - Kaylee Madalene Estrada, 6, was born March 31, 2014 in Des Moines, Iowa. Silly, sassy, and pink, Kaylee was bursting with personality and left a lasting impact on everyone she met. She had a rare disease called Pantothenate Kinase-Associated Neurodegeneration (PKAN) but was not defined by it. Rather, she used it as an opportunity to educate others. Kaylee loved spending time with family and her friends from ChildServe and school. Even as PKAN progressed, she always had a ready smile that lit up the room and brought joy to those she loved.
Kaylee passed away peacefully and pain free on Friday, August 7, 2020. She continues to help others through her contributions to research and organ donations. Kaylee is lovingly remembered by her parents, Mike and Stacey Estrada; brother, Nickels; grandma, Amy Estrada; grandpa, Brian Kemp; nine aunts and uncles, six cousins, four great-grandparents, many extended family members, and countless friends.
Kaylee was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ruth (Van Der Beek) Kemp Strunk and Marty Estrada.
A special thank you to the staff at ChildServe where Kaylee lived and the countless others who supported us along her journey.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to ChildServe, the Spoonbill Foundation, or NBIA Disorders Association.
Full obituary can be found at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
