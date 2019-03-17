|
Keith Bailey
Grinnell - Keith Bailey, age 76 of Grinnell, died on Monday, March 11, 2019 at his home with his family by his side and under the care of Grinnell Regional Hospice. He was a longtime employee and plant manager at Hicklin Diesel in Des Moines.
A private family graveside service will be held at Hazelwood Cemetery in Grinnell.
Memorials may be designated to the Hammond Center for Assisted Living or to PALS (Poweshiek Animal League Shelter), mailed in care of the Smith Funeral Home, PO Box 368, Grinnell, Iowa 50112. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.smithfh.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 17, 2019