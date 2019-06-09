Services
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Wakonda Club
3915 Fleur Drive
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
6:45 PM
Wakonda Club
3915 Fleur Drive
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Masonic Cemetery
1550 48th Street
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Fenton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith D. Fenton

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Keith D. Fenton Obituary
Keith D. Fenton

Scottsdale, AZ - Keith D. Fenton passed away suddenly on March 5, 2019, at his home in Scottsdale, AZ, at the age of 87. Keith was the president of American Institute of Business for 42 years until his retirement in 1998. For a complete obituary please visit www.Ilescares.com. A Celebration of Life will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 12, at Wakonda Club, 3915 Fleur Drive, Des Moines, IA with remarks at 6:45 p.m. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 13, at the Masonic Cemetery, 1550 48th Street, Des Moines, IA.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.