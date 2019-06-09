|
|
Keith D. Fenton
Scottsdale, AZ - Keith D. Fenton passed away suddenly on March 5, 2019, at his home in Scottsdale, AZ, at the age of 87. Keith was the president of American Institute of Business for 42 years until his retirement in 1998. For a complete obituary please visit www.Ilescares.com. A Celebration of Life will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 12, at Wakonda Club, 3915 Fleur Drive, Des Moines, IA with remarks at 6:45 p.m. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 13, at the Masonic Cemetery, 1550 48th Street, Des Moines, IA.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 9, 2019