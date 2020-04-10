|
KEITH HOWARD
Indianola - Keith Grant Howard, 94, passed away peacefully April 8, 2020 from complications of Alzheimer's in Urbandale, IA. No services are planned at this time. Inurnment will be held at a later date in the I.O.O.F. Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Son of Orville & Gretchen Howard, Keith is survived by his wife, Eleanor; daughters, Lynda McNulty and Kathy Shrader; sons, Tom and Craig (deceased), six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Keith grew up on the family farm in Warren County, Iowa, graduated from Spring Hill High School in 1943 and served in the U.S. Navy Air Corps until being honorably discharged in 1946. After returning from the war Keith married his wife of 73 years and started his family and career in Des Moines first selling screwdrivers door-to-door, he landed a secretary position with Iowa Securities Company and advanced to Senior Vice President of Norwest Bank Corporation (Now Wells Fargo).
Keith was passionate about the outdoors, was an avid hunter and fisherman, a love he shared with both family and friends. Later he returned to the family farm until finally settling in Indianola to live out the remainder of his life. He was a wonderful husband, father and friend to many. All those that he touched knew he was someone special. He will be missed.
In lieu of flowers, Keith has requested contributions to the Humane Society or Iowa Natural Heritage Society. To sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 10 to Apr. 15, 2020