Indianola - Keith Grant Howard, 94, passed away peacefully April 8, 2020 from complications of Alzheimer's in Urbandale, IA. No services are planned at this time. Inurnment will be held at a later date in the I.O.O.F. Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Son of Orville & Gretchen Howard, Keith is survived by his wife, Eleanor; daughters, Lynda McNulty and Kathy Shrader; sons, Tom and Craig (deceased), six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, Keith has requested contributions to the Humane Society or Iowa Natural Heritage Society. To sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
