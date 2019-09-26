|
|
Keith L. Kirkpatrick
West Des Moines - Keith L. Kirkpatrick was born on June 8, 1925 on the family farm in Washta, IA to Merle J & Dora (Williams) Kirkpatrick. He passed away at his home at Edgewater in West Des Moines, IA on September 23, 2019. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Edgewater, 9225 Cascade Ave. West Des Moines, IA. The family will greet guests at 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.
Keith served in the U.S. Army during WWII in the Philippine Islands and was honorably discharged. He graduated from Sheldon Junior College and from the College of Journalism at the University of Iowa. On September 4, 1950 he married Arbie M. Monk. Keith worked for WHO Radio from 1950-1990 full time as a Farm Broadcaster and served for many years as Farm Director. Following his retirement in 1990, he spent 28 years as host of WHO's "Sportsmen's Notebook"; the longest running radio talk show in the nation.
Keith was honored by numerous awards; from state and national 4H, FFA, commodity groups, soil conservation organizations, and his peers. He was named the top Farm Broadcaster of the Year by the National Association of Farm Broadcasters, and was inducted into the Iowa Broadcasters Hall of Farm and won the "Oscar in Agriculture". During his career, he met many Presidents, traveled extensively, and enjoyed the company of friends; he was a good audience for those who liked to tell jokes. He published many articles and photographs in national magazines and co-wrote a book "Iowans Outdoors", with a good friend, Don Muhm.
Keith is survived by his daughter, Carmen (Jack) Darland of Eldridge, IA; granddaughter, Emily Darland of Chicago; stepbrother, Dick Samuelson of Pittsburgh, PA; sister-in-Law, Dorothy Kirkpatrick of Morrison, CO; nephews, Wayne, Claire, Glen and Jim Kirkpatrick; nieces, Kay Quirk and Kim Gerrity; and numerous great nieces, great nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife, Arbie Kirkpatrick in 2003; Father Merle Kirkpatrick and Mother Dora Kissinger; Stepfather Ralph Kissinger and Stepmother Faye Kirkpatrick.
He has requested memorials be sent to Food Bank of Iowa, P.O. Box 1517, Des Moines, IA 50305.
Published in Des Moines Register from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019