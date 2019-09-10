|
|
Keith McCaughey
Des Moines - Keith Allen McCaughey, age 76, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Mercy Hospice in Johnston.
Keith was born April 20, 1943 in Des Moines, Iowa, working for Firestone Retread for many years, and retiring from Wellmark Blue Cross/Blue Shield.
He married his sweetheart, Eva Mae West, on July 6, 1963. Keith was a loyal husband and friend. He was a man of his word and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He never knew a stranger, made friends easily, and loved to tell jokes. He will be lovingly remembered as a dedicated, hardworking, and dependable man.
His hobbies included fishing and hunting - deer, geese and duck. He was an expert mushroom hunter, always keeping his best locations a secret. Keith was an avid Vikings fan, loved old movies - especially John Wayne, and liked playing the lottery and Publisher's Clearing House.
He is survived by his wife, Eva Mae McCaughey; sister, Carolyn Finch; children, Rhonda McCaughey, Keith McCaughey, Jr. (Barb), Debi Ibeling, and Misty Rand (Joe); grandchildren, Keith McCaughey III, Brad McCaughey, Alex Rand, Cole Rand, Aubrie Robel, and Ryan Rand; great-grandchildren, Olivia, Ayla, Braylee, Landri, and two on the way; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Keith was preceded in death by his mother, Vera Lewis; sister, Deloras Thurman
Services will be held at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Burial will take place at Laurel Hill Cemetery after the services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the .
The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Mercy CCU and Mercy Hospice for the compassionate care of Keith.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 10, 2019