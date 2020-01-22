Services
Hamilton's Altoona Funeral Home
105 Fourth Street SW
Altoona, IA 50009
(515) 967-4272
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lutheran Church of the Cross
1701 8th St SW
Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
7:00 PM
Lutheran Church of the Cross
1701 8th St SW
Altoona, IA
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
Lutheran Church of the Cross
1701 8th St SW
Altoona, IA
Kelly Donald Dirks

Kelly Donald Dirks Obituary
Kelly Donald Dirks

Runnells - Kelly Donald Dirks, 53, left his earthly body on Friday, January 17, 2020, after a long and courageous fight with ALS. Those who survive Kelly are his loving wife, Jodi; children, Zack, Christian, and Kylee Dirks.

A celebration of life service will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Lutheran Church of the Cross, 1701 8th St SW, Altoona. Visitation will be held there on Friday from 4-7 pm with a time of sharing starting at 7 pm.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
