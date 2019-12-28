|
Kelly E. Hedlund
Des Moines - Kelly E. Hedlund, 46, died at home on December 27, 2019. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020 and Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, January 3 all at Iles Grandview Park Funeral Home. Cremation will follow the service. A Celebration of Life will be held after Noon Saturday, January 4 at Elks Lodge No. 98, 5420 NE 12th Ave., Pleasant Hill.
Kelly was born in Des Moines on October 5, 1973. She worked as a utility associate for P.D.I. in Ankeny.
Survivors include her husband of 13 years Wayne Hedlund of Des Moines; two children, Kaylee DeBrouse and Kolby DeBrouse; two grandchildren, Josiah and Abel. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Carol Nolan.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019