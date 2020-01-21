|
Kelly McCuddin
Des Moines - Kelly Leigh McCuddin was born on February 20, 1961 at Des Moines, Iowa. She attended the Interstate 35 Community Schools graduating with the class of 1979. Kelly passed from this life on January 17, 2020 after a long struggle with Sleep Apnea.
Kelly was raised in the Church of Christ. She attended the Fort Des Moines Church of Christ.
Kelly began employment with the Principal Financial Group the fall of 1979 and completed 40 years of service in September, 2019. In addition, she took classes at the Des Moines Area Community College.
Kelly had a heart for animals, especially rabbits and guinea pigs. She most recently adopted a rabbit, "Lucy" and a guinea pig, "Higgins." Kelly enjoyed volunteering at the Animal Rescue League and photographed many small animals looking for adoption.
Kelly had a creative flair with both photography and art. She took classes at the Des Moines Art Center.
Each March or April, Kelly joined her mom and Terry (Papa Bear, she called him) for a vacation in Solana Beach, California. She loved the ocean and liked to go on whale watching trips.
Kelly is survived by her mother, Beverly Heuton (Terry), father, Kent McCuddin (Gayle), brother John Paul McCuddin (Michelle Emmons) half brother, Adam McCuddin (Sarah), step brother, Michael McCuddin (Julie) and step sister, Amy McCuddin. Also, nieces and nephews, John Paul, Jr., Shelby, Jacob, Jack, Ben and Riley.
Memorial Services will be held on Sunday, January 26th at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home & Crematory with Visitation at 1:00 P.M. followed by the service at 2:00 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Fort Des Moines Church of Christ or the Animal Rescue League.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020