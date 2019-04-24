Services
Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home
8201 Hickman Rd
Urbandale, IA 50322
515-276-0551
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home
8201 Hickman Rd
Urbandale, IA 50322
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home
8201 Hickman Rd
Urbandale, IA 50322
Kelly Pittman Obituary
Kelly Pittman

Adel - Kelly Pittman, 49 of Adel, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019 at Mercy One Hospice in Johnston.

Visitation will be held Thursday, April 25 from 4-7 P.M. with a Celebration of Life following at 7:00 P.M. at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home-McCalley Chapel in Adel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family. Arrangements are being handled by Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home - McCalley Chapel. Online condolences may be left at www.caldwellparrish.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 24, 2019
