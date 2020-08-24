Kelly R. Taylor



Altoona - Kelly Richard Taylor, 63, passed away Friday, August 21st, surrounded by his family.



Kelly was born December 1, 1956 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Eva (Johnston) and Richard Taylor. He grew up in California near the Taylor family and moved to Iowa as a teen, to be closer to the Johnston family. He met Carmen (Ramirez) as a teenager and fell in love. They married in 1976 and went on to have three daughters, Reyna, Veronica, and Nikki.



Kelly graduated from Grandview College with a double major. He attended night school while working full time, traveling for work and making memories with his family. Kelly retired from Iowa Workforce Development as Bureau Chief in 2017 after 30+ years of service. He took his job seriously. He would say, "My job is to protect the tax payers money."



Kelly loved his family, the Iowa Hawkeyes, old Dodge cars and time with friends at the Beechwood.



Kelly is survived by daughters Reyna (Craig) Immerfall, Veronica (Ronnie) Young, and Nikki (Zach) Storms, grandkids Grady, Ella, Reyes, Bonnie, Derrius, Ronnie, Robbie, Alicia, Jillian, Emma, and Zander, great grandkids Stella and Emme, sister Connie (Mike) Hunt, brother Mark (Pat) Taylor, sister Dee Anne (Scott) Daugherty, and mother Eva Taylor.



He was preceded in death by his father Richard Taylor and wife of 40 years, Carmen Taylor.



Visitation to be held Thursday, August 27th, 5-7pm with rosary at 7pm, Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyons St, Des Moines, IA 50309. Due to Covid, we ask that everyone wear a mask. A Celebration of Life for Kelly will be scheduled in 2021. Condolences may be expressed @www.hamiltonsfuneralhome.com



Memorial Contributions may be directed to the Animal Rescue League in loving memory of Kelly.









