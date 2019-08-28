Services
Henderson's Highland Park Funeral Home
3500 Sixth Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 309-6550
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Henderson's Highland Park Funeral Home
3500 Sixth Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Corinthian Baptist Church
Kelly Wilcots


1961 - 2019
Kelly Wilcots Obituary
Formerly of Des Moines - Ms. Kelly M. Wilcots, 57, passed away August 20, 2019 at her home in Chicago.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am Friday, August 30th at Corinthian Baptist Church.

Kelly is survived by her life partner, Carlos Renteria; her siblings Gary (Barbara) Wilcots, Brett Wilcots, Linda (Charles) Zanders; several aunts and uncles, numerous cousins and her tabby cat Sanjaya.

Visitation at Henderson's funeral home will be held on Thursday between 10 am and 5 pm.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 28, 2019
