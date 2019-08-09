Services
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
Community of Christ Church
1645 Pennsylvania Ave.
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Kelsey Dee Williams


1988 - 2019
Kelsey Dee Williams Obituary
Kelsey Dee Williams

Runnells, Iowa - Kelsey Dee Williams, 30, passed away on August 6, 2019. She was born September 1, 1988 in Des Moines to John and Kristi (Parker) Williams.

Kelsey was a girly-girl who will be remembered for her bubbly personality. She was a daredevil who had a big heart for all animals big and small. She enjoyed music, sports and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her parents, John and Kristi Williams; siblings, Kari, Anthony (Becca) and Jodi Williams; nephew, Parker Williams; cat, pickles; and extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Dean and Lois Williams and Robert and Helen Parker; uncle, Phil Davis; and cousin, Abbey Cox.

Funeral services will be held at 3 pm on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Community of Christ Church, 1645 Pennsylvania Ave., Des Moines. A visitation will be held from 3 - 5 pm on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon St., Des Moines. Interment will follow services at Altoona Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 9, 2019
