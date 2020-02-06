Services
Pierschbacher Funeral Home
803 Garfield Street
Melcher Dallas, IA 50163
641-947-3605
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
204 SW D St.
Melcher-Dallas, IA
Prayer Service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
6:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
204 SW D St.
Melcher-Dallas, IA
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
204 SW D St.
Melcher-Dallas, IA
Burial
Following Services
Bauer Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Ken Gass
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ken E. Gass


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ken E. Gass Obituary
Ken E. Gass

Ankeny - A Mass of Christian Burial for Kenneth Edward Gass, 76, will be held Saturday, February 8th, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Melcher-Dallas. Burial will be at the Bauer Cemetery following the service. Family will receive friends at the church on Friday evening, from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m., with a Prayer Service starting at 6:00 p.m. Memorials may be made in care of Ken's family.

Ken passed away February 4, 2020. He is survived by his sons, Mark (Michelle) Gass and Paul (Jamie) Gass; 7 grandchildren; and 7 siblings.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ken's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -