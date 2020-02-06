|
Ken E. Gass
Ankeny - A Mass of Christian Burial for Kenneth Edward Gass, 76, will be held Saturday, February 8th, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Melcher-Dallas. Burial will be at the Bauer Cemetery following the service. Family will receive friends at the church on Friday evening, from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m., with a Prayer Service starting at 6:00 p.m. Memorials may be made in care of Ken's family.
Ken passed away February 4, 2020. He is survived by his sons, Mark (Michelle) Gass and Paul (Jamie) Gass; 7 grandchildren; and 7 siblings.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020