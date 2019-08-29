Services
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:30 AM
Des Moines, IA - Kenneth Cornelius Peterson, Jr. passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Taylor House Hospice in Des Moines at the age of 78. He will be lovingly remembered by his daughters Mary Ellen Peterson and Maggie Peterson, sisters Lois McKeag and Betty Post, and many extended family and friends. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, August 30, 2019 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. A memorial service will be held at Grand View Lutheran Church, 2930 E 13th St, Des Moines on Saturday, August 31, 2019 beginning at 10:30 a.m., with a reception to follow. Full obituary may be viewed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019
