Kendall Brammer
Osceola - Kendall Brammer, 61, of Osceola died Thursday, May 28, 2020 at his home with his family by his side. Celebration of life memorial services will be 5:00 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020 at their farm west of Osceola (1862 180th Street, Osceola, IA). The family asks that you follow current guideline according to the CDC for Covid-19 Pandemic. Pastor Brian McCracken of the Murray Church of Christ will officiate the service. Powers Funeral Home in Afton is assisting with arrangements. Burial will be held privately by the family. Visitation with the family will be Saturday, June 6, from 4:00 - 5:00 p.m. also at their farm west of Osceola. Memorials are suggested to the Clarke County Fairgrounds or the Murray Recreation Complex Fund. Online condolences can be made at www.powersfh.com.
Kendall D. Brammer, son of Kenneth Wade Brammer and Beulah June (Comer) Brammer, was born on April 29, 1959, in Osceola, Iowa. He was a graduate of Murray High School.
On July 7, 1990, Kendall was united in marriage to Rosanna M. Showers in Leon, Iowa. They made their home in Osceola where Kendall farmed for his whole life. He was a member of the Iowa Cattleman's Association and attended Lutheran Church of Hope in West Des Moines when health permitted.
Surviving Kendall is his wife Rose; children, Jessica Robinson of Osceola and her children Bailey, Quentin and Jace, Amanda (Jon) Oswald of Murray and their children Tivon, Amaria, Hayz and Haylo, Ashley (Sony) Sithonnorath of Des Moines and their children, Lukas, Emma and Nova, David (Jessica) Brammer of Des Moines and Amie (Matt) Berry of Murray and their children, Jaden, Maliya and Meric; two great-grandchildren, Myra and Jaxon; mother Beulah Brammer of Murray; sisters, Kathy (Ed) Adcock of Osceola, Karen Stowers of Osceola, Karla (Mike) Yearington of Osceola and Kim (Jodi) Brammer of Murray; along with numerous nieces and nephews and many friends.
Kendall was preceded in death by his father Kenneth, brothers, Kenny and Keith, sister in infancy Vicky and their precious grandbabies they never got to hold.
Published in the Des Moines Register from May 29 to Jun. 3, 2020.