Services
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Forest Cemetery
Oskaloosa, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kendall Dodds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kendall "Ken" Dodds


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kendall "Ken" Dodds Obituary
Kendall "Ken" Dodds

Des Moines - Kendall (Ken) R. Dodds, 75, of Des Moines passed away February 18, 2019, at Iowa Methodist Hospital of various health problems.

A visitation will be held Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at the Iles- Westover Funeral Home with graveside services at 11:00 a.m. Friday at the Forest Cemetery in Oskaloosa, IA.

Kendall was born August 16, 1943, in Ottumwa, IA, son of Lester and Betty (Garrett) Dodds. He married Marilyn Reynolds on February 10, 1962 and they made their home in Ottumwa, Cedar Rapids before settling in Des Moines. Kendall worked as a delivery driver for Roberts Dairy until his retirement after 35 years.

In free time he enjoyed bowling with his friends.

Survivors include his wife Marilyn, three children; Dennis (Jennifer), Jeffery (Jill) and Brenda, 8 grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
Download Now