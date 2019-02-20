|
|
Kendall "Ken" Dodds
Des Moines - Kendall (Ken) R. Dodds, 75, of Des Moines passed away February 18, 2019, at Iowa Methodist Hospital of various health problems.
A visitation will be held Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at the Iles- Westover Funeral Home with graveside services at 11:00 a.m. Friday at the Forest Cemetery in Oskaloosa, IA.
Kendall was born August 16, 1943, in Ottumwa, IA, son of Lester and Betty (Garrett) Dodds. He married Marilyn Reynolds on February 10, 1962 and they made their home in Ottumwa, Cedar Rapids before settling in Des Moines. Kendall worked as a delivery driver for Roberts Dairy until his retirement after 35 years.
In free time he enjoyed bowling with his friends.
Survivors include his wife Marilyn, three children; Dennis (Jennifer), Jeffery (Jill) and Brenda, 8 grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 20, 2019