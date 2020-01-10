Resources
More Obituaries for Kendall Carver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kendall Lynn Carver

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kendall Lynn Carver Obituary
Kendall Lynn Carver

November 4, 1936 -

December 30, 2019

Kendall Carver died in Scottsdale Arizona on December 30, 2019 at the age of 83 surrounded by his family and friends.

Ken always viewed himself as a small-town Iowa boy who made it in the big city. He grew up in Spencer, Iowa, and after graduation from the University of Iowa, started in the insurance business with Washington National Insurance Company. In 1977, Ken became President and subsequently CEO of Washington National Insurance Company of New York and retired in 1995.

In 2006, Ken founded the International Cruise Victims Association after the disappearance of his eldest daughter on a cruise ship. As Chairman, he raised global awareness of safety concerns with cruising and successfully lobbied for new legislation to control crimes on cruise ships. For this work, Ken was presented with the Ronald Reagan Public Policy Award by the US Department of Justice in Washington DC.

On the personal front, Ken was an avid photographer who loved to travel and was always looking for what was on the other side of the next hill. Most importantly, Ken was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend and survived by his wife Carol, 3 daughters, and 4 grandchildren. We'll greatly miss him.

Memorial Service

Date: Saturday, February 1, 2020

Time: 3:00-5:00pm including the wake following the service

Paradise Valley United Methodist Church

4455 E Lincoln Drive

Paradise Valley, AZ 85283

An additional service will be held later this summer in Iowa. Donations can be made to the International Cruise Victims Association.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kendall's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -