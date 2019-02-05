Services
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:30 PM
St Thomas Aquinas Church
Indianola, IA
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019
7:30 PM
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
Indianola, IA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
Indianola, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Bendon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Bendon

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kenneth Bendon Obituary
Kenneth Bendon

Indianola - A Funeral Mass for Kenneth Bendon, 86, who passed away Saturday, February 2nd, 2019, in Iowa City, will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, February 6th, at St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Indianola. Visitation will be held 5 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 5th, at St Thomas Aquinas Church with family present. A Knights of Columbus Rosary will be recited at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the church. Inurnment of cremains will be held at a later date in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife Mary Louise Bendon; children, Judy (Mike) Ancell, Don (Jeanne) Bendon, Barbara (Randy Gathers) Bendon, and Mary Ann Bendon; eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; and brother, Jim Bendon. He was preceded in death by his parents Owen and Mary Bendon; and infant son, Kenneth Edmund Bendon.

Memorials may be given to . To view a complete obituary or sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information