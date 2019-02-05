|
|
Kenneth Bendon
Indianola - A Funeral Mass for Kenneth Bendon, 86, who passed away Saturday, February 2nd, 2019, in Iowa City, will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, February 6th, at St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Indianola. Visitation will be held 5 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 5th, at St Thomas Aquinas Church with family present. A Knights of Columbus Rosary will be recited at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the church. Inurnment of cremains will be held at a later date in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife Mary Louise Bendon; children, Judy (Mike) Ancell, Don (Jeanne) Bendon, Barbara (Randy Gathers) Bendon, and Mary Ann Bendon; eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; and brother, Jim Bendon. He was preceded in death by his parents Owen and Mary Bendon; and infant son, Kenneth Edmund Bendon.
Memorials may be given to . To view a complete obituary or sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 5, 2019