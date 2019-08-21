Services
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Kenneth Busby


1948 - 2019
Kenneth Busby

Huxley - Kenneth Fay Busby passed away, August 17, 2019 surrounded by loved ones at Iowa Methodist Medical Center after a long battle with liver disease. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 3-6 p.m. at Memorial Services of Iowa (4208 N. Ankeny Blvd).

Kenny was born July 14, 1948 to Charles and Lillian Busby and was a life-long resident of Huxley, Iowa. On October 6, 1967 Kenny married his high-school sweetheart, Barbara Schmidt and together they had two children, Kymberli Faye and Bryce Charles.

He was employed by CED Electric for 37 years where he made life-long friends with fellow employees and customers.

In 1994 he received a life-saving liver transplant. That gift of life gave him twenty-five more years in which he was able to experience the joy of six grandchildren, many memorable fishing trips and valuable time to enjoy shared hobbies with his beloved wife, Barb.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 52 years (Barb); children Kym (Barry) and Bryce (Shannon); six grandchildren (Mitchell, Lauryn, Reese, Landon, Ryker and Ayla); sister and brother in law Chris and Jeff Schreck; sister in law Diane Claus and niece, Suzee Schmidt and nephews Rob Schmidt and Tom Busby.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Alpha 1 Foundation.

Online condolences may be left for Kenny at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 21, 2019
Remember
